Thanks to a crazy night of basketball on Monday, we will have to wait to the final day of the regular season to season if the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers will have home court advantage in their first round playoff matchup.

What happened on Monday

The shorthanded Utah Jazz went into Oakland and handed the Warriors just their fifth home-loss of the season, 105-99. Without the services of Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood, the Jazz used a balanced offensive attack as six players scored in double-figures to come away with the massive road win. Joe Johnson and George Hill did most of the damage from the outside as they combined to hit 10 of 14 from beyond the arc while Rudy Gobert dominated the paint on both ends of the floor with 17 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

The Clippers kept pace with Utah as they blasted the Houston Rockets, 125-96. Chris Paul had another big night in limited minutes as he totaled 19 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals while DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

How this affects the Jazz

Even though the teams are tied at 50-31, the Jazz are still behind the Clippers in the standings since Los Angeles owns the tiebreaker after winning the season series between the two teams.

What needs to happen for the Jazz to get home court

The Jazz need to beat the San Antonio Spurs at home and hope they can get some help from the Sacramento Kings who would have to beat the Clippers on the road.

Remaining Jazz games

Home vs. San Antonio on Wednesday.