Utah Jazz's Boris Diaw, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Watching them on tape, they are innovative. They play together and they defend. They are just a smart, tough basketball team.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Utah Jazz played Golden State on Monday night without Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood.

Even so, this game wasn’t the blowout many thought it would be for a Utah team minus three starters against the team favored to win the NBA Finals in June.

In fact, it was downright competitive.

And quite surprising.

Despite being short-handed — once again — the Jazz shocked the Warriors for a 105-99 win at Oracle Arena.

The victory pushed the Jazz’s record to 50-31, giving Utah its first 50-win season since Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan was at the helm of a Deron Williams-led 53-29 team in 2010.

That’s a rather incredible accomplishment for an organization that suffered through a 25-win season just four years ago.

In fact, Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s medically challenged Utah squad became the first team in NBA history to ever go from the 20-win mark (25-57, 2012) to the 30s (38-44, 2014-15) to the 40s (40-42, 2015-16) to the 50s in consecutive seasons.

“They’ve done an amazing job with all the injuries,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I’ve known Quin for a long time and it doesn’t surprise me. He’s rock solid. He’s a really good coach. Watching them on tape, they are innovative. They play together and they defend. They are just a smart, tough basketball team.”

Kerr didn’t stop there. He even believes Snyder is deserving of postseason award recognition for having so much success with a team that’s had more injuries than any other Western Conference playoff-bound club.

“Quin deserves a lot of credit for that and he’ll probably get some votes for Coach of the Year, which he deserves,” Kerr said. “I’m really happy for him and happy for their franchise. They have done a really good job over the last few years in terms of rebuilding and putting together a good roster and good coaching staff. I guess not surprising given the success that the franchise has had over the long haul.”

Utah’s win means the final game of the regular season on Wednesday night will have some meaning. If the Jazz beat San Antonio at Vivint Arena and the Sacramento Kings can upset the Clippers in Los Angeles, Utah would leapfrog back into the No. 4 spot and earn home-court advantage in their upcoming first round matchup.

The Clippers (50-31) will clinch the No. 4 spot with a win regardless of Utah’s outcome because L.A. beat the Jazz 3-1 in their season series.

Snyder said reaching 50 wins wasn’t a big priority for this Jazz team.

“Not really,” he said before tipoff. “There’s a lot of things we haven’t done in quite a while. If we just keep doing what we’re doing, hopefully we’ll be trying to find new things that we haven’t done.”

The Jazz hadn’t beaten the Warriors in a while. Utah snapped a seven-game losing skid to Golden State, which had also won 13 of 14 in the series.

The injury-plagued Jazz did just what their coach wanted them to in this game.

“We need to compete,” Snyder said in his pregame interview. “We need to get back, do the same thing against the Spurs (on Wednesday) and then see where we’re at, see who’s able to get out there and play.”

George Hill’s presence and play were encouraging developments in this game for the Jazz.

The starting point guard, who’d missed six straight games with a strained right groin, played for the first time in two weeks. He looked like he didn’t have much rust, too, leading the Jazz to an early 11-4 lead.

Hill finished with a team-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, in just 19 minutes. Snyder said before the game that the veteran would likely be limited to no more than 20 minutes.

Hill didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think it makes sense for him to paly a lot of minutes,” Snyder said. “He hasn’t played. It’s the first time he’s played in a couple of weeks. We want to be smart about that. The main thing for us is to be healthy in a week from now.”

Rudy Gobert had a monstrous game for the Jazz, finishing with 17 points, 18 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Joe Johnson, who surpassed the 20,000-point mark for his career Saturday in Portland, made a huge contribution down the stretch with multiple clutch 3-pointers en route to 19 points.

Shelvin Mack added 16 points, Joe Ingles chipped in with 11 and Boris Diaw scored 10.

The Warriors pulled within two on a James Michael McAdoo trey toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Utah responded with a sweet French Connection alley-oop from Diaw to Gobert followed by a Johnson 3-pointer that put Jazz up 101-94.

Diaw then made a nice layup for a 103-94 lead with less than a minute remaining, and Utah was able to finish the Warriors off for their 50th victory.

Steph Curry led the Warriors (66-15) with 28 points. Kevin Durant only had 16 points, and Klay Thompson took the night off.

Utah was without Hayward (quadriceps contusion), Favors (knee), Hood (knee) and Raul Neto (sprained ankle), but the three starters are expected to be ready for the upcoming playoffs.

