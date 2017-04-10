Utah Jazz's Boris Diaw, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

It's just numbers. It's just stats. But as a team, we want to keep getting better. The main thing is to keep winning games.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Joe Johnson wasn’t the only Utah Jazz player to join an elite group on this road trip.

On the same night Johnson surpassed the 20,000-point mark, Rudy Gobert became just the 12th player in NBA history to record 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks in the same season.

Gobert entered Monday’s game against Golden State having amassed 1,107 points (14.0 ppg), 1,008 rebounds (12.8 rpg) and 211 blocks (2.7 bpg).

“It’s great,” Gobert said. “It just motivates me to keep getting better.”

The NBA didn’t start recognizing blocked shots as an official stat until 1973-74, so guys like Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell aren’t in the group Gobert just joined as they should be.

Even so, the group is impressive: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (four times), Shaquille O’Neal (three), Hakeem Olajuwon (three), Tim Duncan (two), Elvin Hayes (two), Dwight Howard (two), David Robinson (two), Artis Gilmore (one), Bob Lanier (one), Bob McAdoo (one) and Dikembe Mutombo (one).

Gobert said the milestone isn’t as important as team success to him.

“It’s just numbers. It’s just stats,” he said. “But as a team, we want to keep getting better. The main thing is to keep winning games.”

SCOUTING THE COACHES: Because of injuries, the Jazz will occasionally need to use an assistant coach as a player during practices.

After Monday’s shootaround, Jazz coach Quin Snyder gave a humorously harsh scouting report on why assistant Lamar Skeeter, who played at Walsh University, got some practice time instead of former Ute guard Johnnie Bryant.

“Because he plays defense,” Snyder said about Skeeter. “Johnnie doesn’t guard anybody. He never has. Johnnie thinks he’s Jason Williams — Jason Williams from Duke. White Chocolate Jason Williams used to pass. Johnnie doesn’t pass.”

Snyder was then asked which of his bigger coaches would get some practice run, former Dukie Antonio Lang, Utah product Alex Jensen or ex-NBA big DeSagana Diop?

The Jazz coach provided another fun response.

“Sagana’s in better shape than both of them, so it would go to Sagana,” Snyder said. “And he plays defense. Tony Lang is still recovering from the fact that Coach K (Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski) didn’t let him shoot. He’s got like this pent-up issue with Grant Hill that you can’t really see when they talk to each other because Tony still doesn’t want to confront him. Those are demons they are going to have to deal with.”

DEFENSIVE DUEL: Monday’s game featured two of the leading candidates for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Golden State’s Draymond Green.

“They are obviously very different players,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Rudy is so dominant at the rim and provides such a presence above the rim blocking shots and deterring shots. Draymond is the more versatile defender, getting out on screen-and-rolls and switching. Both are equally as effective, just in their own ways.”

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody