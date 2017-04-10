It wasn't a great weekend for the Utah Jazz's hopes of holding on to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoff race, thanks to huge nights from Damian Lillard and Chris Paul.

What happened over the weekend

The Jazz started out the weekend in fine fashion behind a career night from Gordon Hayward who finished with 39 points in a 120-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Saturday was a different story for the Jazz as they dropped a 101-86 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers, thanks to a remarkable performance from Lillard, who set a new Blazers franchise record with 59 points on 18-of-34 shooting from the floor, including 9 of 14 from 3-point land and 14 of 16 from the foul line.

The Clippers played one of their most complete games of the season as they went into San Antonio and knocked of the Spurs 98-87. Paul was the catalyst of the balanced offensive performance as he totaled 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. DeAndre Jordan also had a big night with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

How this affects the Jazz

With the big road win, coupled with Utah's loss in Portland, the Clippers jumped the Jazz and now hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with two games remaining.

While the teams have identical 49-31 records, the Clippers hold the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series between the two teams.

Games to watch on Monday

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Root)

Houston at Clippers, 8:30 pm. (TNT)

Remaining Jazz games (after Monday)

vs. San Antonio, Wednesday, April 12.