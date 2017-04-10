Rob Rang of CBS Sports and the Sports Xchange looked at the diamonds in the rough at each position heading into the NFL draft and both BYU's Harvey Langi and Utah's Brian Allen topped the list at their respective positions.

Speaking of Langi — who was listed as an off-ball linebacker, Rang wrote, "Langi, however, is nonetheless being underappreciated by many in the media because he played out of position as an edge rusher in 2016 and will be moved back to inside linebacker in the NFL, where he excelled in limited duty as a junior."

After talking about Langi's transfer from Utah to BYU, Rang continued, "He turned heads at his pro day, clocking in at 4.63 seconds at 244 pounds and the tape shows an aggressive, physical defender. In a poor year for true linebackers, do not be surprised if Langi winds up being drafted ahead of several more recognizable names from big-time programs, perhaps as early as the middle rounds."

Talking about Allen, Rang wrote, "Every team in the NFL is hoping to find the next Richard Sherman, and there are more than a few similarities between Allen and the Seahawks' All-Pro. Like Sherman, Allen comes with an exceptional combination of height, arm length (34-inch), speed and ball skills (10 passes broken up and four interceptions in 2016)."

A pair of other Utah players were also mentioned, including offensive lineman Sam Tevi and defensive lineman Hunter Dimick.

Why Rudy Gobert is the most valuable big man in the NBA

In a must-watch video for Jazz fans, SB Nation's Mike Prada breaks down why Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is the most valuable big man in the NBA.

Of Gobert, Prada wrote, "He is long and skilled enough to ward off two players at once, which means the other three Jazz players can stay on their assignments. That’s why teams don’t shoot layups or threes at a high enough level to score efficiently on Utah."

Prada then looked at what Gobert does on the offensive end, saying, "Gobert isn’t just a one-dimensional player, though. He’s become one of the league’s elite screen setters, creating countless Jazz drives to the hoop with his body. If you try to keep him off the offensive glass, you’ll only look silly in the process."

Watch the video breakdown here.

