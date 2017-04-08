It speaks for itself, really. He's been that much and more for us.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joe Johnson has now done something over the past 16 seasons that only 41 other players in NBA history have done.

On Saturday night, the seven-time All-Star joined the 20,000-point club.

“I really don’t dwell on it,” Johnson said. “I’m just thinking about playing basketball and helping this team win games.”

The 35-year-old Johnson, who had 19,993 points coming into this contest, surpassed the milestone and scored his 20,002nd point with his third 3-pointer of the first half.

“It speaks for itself, really,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “He’s been that much and more for us.”

Johnson is only averaging 9.0 points for the Jazz, the lowest since his rookie season, and Snyder took the blame for that.

“He probably should already be there by now,” Snyder said of the 20,000-point mark, “except it took me too long to figure out how to use him the right way.”

Johnson began the season in the Jazz’s wing rotation, playing mostly small forward. Injuries, however, required that Utah switch him to the power forward position midway through the year — a move that has paid big dividends.

“We ended up using him more on the wing than I anticipated early on, and I think he’s got into a better groove,” Snyder explained. “He’s basically a wing. He’s just a better post defender than anybody, so that allows him to play against bigger players, and then he’s a difficult matchup on the offensive end.”

Johnson now trails Antawn Jamison (20,042) for the 41st spot and is just ahead of Pau Gasol (19,966).

“It’s representative of who he is,” Snyder said, “just his consistency and his excellence.”

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: Snyder said he lost it for a brief moment during Friday night’s win, getting a technical foul, because he felt his players were being “disadvantaged” by the referees.

“I’m human,” Snyder said, “so like anyone you have situations where you get emotional.”

It was only Snyder’s second tech of the season.

“We try to keep our poise in those situations, myself being first and foremost,” Snyder said. “I was disappointed with a couple of things that were happening out there.”

Along those lines, Rudy Gobert received another technical foul during Saturday’s game after being T’d up Friday night.

LOCKER ROOM TALK: Snyder said there was nothing “earth shattering” about his technical foul.

“I’ve probably got more technicals from my players in the locker room than I have from the officials,” he joked.

Snyder smiled when asked if those T’s he gets from his players means there is a swear jar in the locker room.

“A bucket,” he said, “or a bin.”

