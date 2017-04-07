SALT LAKE CITY — Prior to Friday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Arena, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said he didn’t have any expectations for what Derrick Favors might do.

Snyder just wanted to see him play.

Afterward, Snyder said his team would not have beaten the Timberwolves without the play of the seventh-year big man.

In his first game in a month no thanks to a bone contusion in his left knee, Favors was tremendous, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 17 minutes of play off the bench.

“We don’t win tonight without Derrick, flat out,” Snyder said. “Derrick played, and we don’t win tonight without him. No question, that is a loss without Derrick Favors. Great to have him back.”

Favors was just happy to be playing.

“It felt good to just get out there and play basketball again,” he said. “Just been going through a lot of treatment, a lot of strength and conditioning stuff. It just felt good to be out there.”

Favors checked into the game with 2:12 remaining in the first quarter and almost immediately posted up Minnesota’s Omri Casspi, resulting in an easy dunk. He wound up playing just over five minutes in the first half, and had the tough assignment defensively of guarding budding Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Georgia Tech product re-entered the game just 30 seconds into the third quarter when Rudy Gobert picked up his fourth foul, and wound up playing nearly the next seven minutes. At that point, he had nine points and four rebounds.

“I don’t think you could have scripted that game, that he’s going to play, then Rudy’s going to get in foul trouble, then he’s going to play some more,” Snyder said.

Favors checked back in with 7:19 remaining in a tight fourth quarter and went to work, using his patented roll to the basket for a dunk and later had a putback for another dunk.

“I just came out there and just tried to make little plays down low,” he said. “The guys on the team are already in a rhythm, so I just wanted to come out and play. I took what the defense gave, whether it was a post-up or roll to the basket, just make plays. Just tried to do the little things.”

With three games remaining in the regular season, Favors said he’s looking forward to getting back into game shape, but wasn’t sure if he’ll play Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back at Portland.

Snyder feels Favors will be able to reach the former goal at least.

“He’s going to keep getting better, getting stronger,” the coach said. “It’s good to have him back.”