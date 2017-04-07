Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush, right, fouls Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half in an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 120-113. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Although they trailed by 11 at one point in the second quarter, the Utah Jazz rallied back to take a 120-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.

Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 39 points on 14-of-22 shooting.

Five Jazz players finished in double-figure scoring, including Hayward, Joe Johnson with 22, Rudy Gobert with 16, Derrick Favors with 13, and Joe Ingles with 11.

Numbers

• Utah went 8-of-11 from beyond the 3-point line in the third quarter.

• Minnesota shot 28-for-28 from the free-throw line.

• Johnson scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Records: Jazz (49-30), Timberwolves (31-48)

Leaders

Jazz:Hayward led the game in scoring with a career-high 39 points.

Timberwolves:Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting.

Up next

Jazz: at Trail Blazers, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Timberwolves: at Lakers, Monday, 7:30 p.m.

FIRST-HALF SUMMARY

The Utah Jazz boast arguably the best defense in the entire NBA this season, but you certainly wouldn't have known by what transpired in the first half of Friday night's game against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves got 15 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, 14 from Ricky Rubio, 13 more from Andrew Wiggins and were a perfect 18-for-18 from the foul line on their way to a whopping 60-point first half and a 60-55 halftime lead over the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward had 14 points apiece for Utah, which is trying to hold onto the fourth spot in the Western Conference playoff race, and Joe Johnson scored eight off the bench for a Jazz team that has given up an NBA-best 96.5 points per game thus far this season.

But the Jazz, who battled back from an 11-point deficit, 49-38, to tie the score at 51 on a steal and layup by Joe Ingles, were hurt by a couple of Dante Exum turnovers down the stretch and allowed the T-Wolves to outscore them 9-4 over the final 2 1/2 minutes of the half to grab the five-point lead at intermission.

Gobert was 6 of 7 from the field but had only two rebounds, while Hayward shot 5 of 10 from the field and Johnson was 3 of 3 as Utah shot a slick 56.8 percent (21 of 37) from the field compared to 51.4 percent (19 of 37) for Minnesota, which walloped the Jazz here 107-80 the last time these two teams met on March 1.

Derrick Favors returned to action for Utah for the first time since early March and scored five first-half points.

PRE-GAME NOTES

The Utah Jazz will play the first leg of their final back-to-back of the season Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Arena.

The 48-30 Jazz will be facing a 31-47 Timberwolves team that lost late Thursday night to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

A comparison was made before the game between the Utah team of a few years ago and the current Minnesota squad, which features two budding stars in big man Karl-Anthony Towns and wing Andrew Wiggins, both former No. 1 overall draft picks.

