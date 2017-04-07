Rodney Hood, left, is expected to pay in the Utah Jazz's game against Minnesota tonight, while Derrick Favors is probable.

Certainly guys want to be able to play in the postseason and want to get out there a little bit now and kind of tune up, and then at the same, we want guys to be healthy in the postseason.

SALT LAKE CITY — With less than a week remaining in the NBA regular season, the injury-plagued Utah Jazz are walking a fine line between having a full roster as they battle for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs and being healthy when the second season begins.

The Jazz were relatively healthy Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Arena, as Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors played. Raul Neto and George Hill were inactive. That was an upgrade for Hood and Favors from a team injury report on Thursday, which had both of them listed as questionable.

Hood didn’t play on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a right knee injury he’s nursing, while Favors had missed the previous 14 games with a bone contusion in his left knee.

“Certainly guys want to be able to play in the postseason and want to get out there a little bit now and kind of tune up, and then at the same, we want guys to be healthy in the postseason,” head coach Quin Snyder said Friday morning at his team’s shootaround. “I’d rather have a healthy player than a player that’s not healthy that has played a little bit be in a groove. There’s a balance there.”

Hood agreed with his coach, saying that while homecourt advantage would be nice, he’d rather miss out on it if it meant he and his teammates were healthier.

“I think it’d be great to play at home, especially it’s a lot of our first time playing in the playoffs, but it’s about being healthy,” he said. “Myself, George, Fav, everybody going into that season fresh. I’d take that over homecourt any day because it doesn't matter if you play at home if you’re not 100 percent. We won’t be at our best and we’ll wind up getting beat.”

That being said, Hood feels as though once the playoffs begin next weekend, he’ll be more eager to play through any pain he might have.

“Playoffs is a different thing,” he said. “Right now it’s about getting as close to 100 percent until that time. Once that time comes around, it won’t matter to me. It’s about winning games.”

NORTHWEST DIVISION TITLE NO LONGER A BIG DEAL?

The Jazz clinched the Northwest Division title Friday night with the win over the Timberwolves and an Oklahoma City Thunder loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It marks Utah’s first division title since 2008, although Snyder doesn’t feel it’s a huge deal given that there’s no reward for it as far as playoff seeding goes, as there once was.

“I think they’ve mitigated some of the competitiveness to win a division with the way that they’ve seeded the playoffs and those things,” he said. “I don’t know that it’s as significant of an accomplishment as it was a number of years ago.”

HAYWARD TALKS 'STAYWARD'

Gordon Hayward spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since Jazz fan Garrett Jones created a GoFundMe account on Tuesday to raise $5,000 for a billboard aimed at encouraging the All-Star forward to re-sign with Utah when he becomes a free agent this summer.

The goal was reached Friday, as 452 donations had added up to $5,271 at 12:15 p.m.

“It’s pretty amazing. It’s pretty cool,” Hayward said.

Snyder was a little more bold with his thoughts on the subject.

“It’s terrific,” he said. “The fact that there’s that level of awareness, if I were Gordon, it would make you feel pretty good about the appreciation people have for what he’s done this year. For lack of a better word, the love. Show the love. That’s what it is.”

Hayward did offer more thoughts on the cause he encouraged people to donate to on social media Tuesday, raising money for cancer research to help and honor some of his former college teammates.

“I think that’s one of the best parts of being an NBA player, is you get to have a bigger platform, have a voice on certain topics, especially charitable-type things, things that are going on that you can help out in your community,” he said, noting he meant to promote the cancer research a few weeks ago. “Information is such a huge thing in this day and age, and so it’s easy for me to spread that information on social media and all that stuff, and so I’m going to embrace the platform.”