Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 04, 2017.

Each Friday, ESPN's Zach Lowe writes a column in which he discusses a total of 10 NBA-related topics he either likes or doesn't like.

This week, he wrote positively of both Utah Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward and former University of Utah point guard Delon Wright.

Of Hayward, Lowe wrote that the Jazz star should be in the conversation for Most Improved Player (along with Utah center Rudy Gobert). Lowe noted Hayward's shooting, defensive ability and poise in the pick and roll.

"You hear it from team executives all the time: 'Hayward isn't good enough to be the No. 1 option on a championship team,'" Lowe wrote. "OK, so what? How many guys are?"

Concerning Wright, who has taken an increased role on the Toronto Raptors since Kyle Lowry had wrist surgery in late February, Lowe made special mention of his patience on offense and that he could be ready for a regular backup point guard role.

"The Raptors may need to move Cory Joseph (among other players) to skirt the luxury tax if they re-sign Lowry, Serge Ibaka, and (maybe) Patrick Patterson," Lowe wrote. "Wright's play should make them feel a little less queasy about that."