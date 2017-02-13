Crews begin repairing a pair of railroad tracks near the Utah-Nevada border on Monday that were nearly washed away when the Twentyone Mile Dam in Elko County, Nevada, failed on Wednesday. Water from the reservoir went rushing out, flooding the town of Montello and compromising travel by road and rail. Union Pacific regional spokesman Justin Jacobs said last week that closures to two lines through northeastern Nevada had delayed both freight and commuter trains, including some bound for Salt Lake City. Traffic on state Route 30 in Utah has been stopped at the Utah state line, as a large section of Nevada Route 233 was washed out about 4 miles from the border. Crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation estimated it could take until March or April to reopen the road.