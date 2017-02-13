SALT LAKE CITY — With Valentine’s Day upon us, law enforcement officials are warning romance seekers to beware of online trolls looking to take advantage of lovelorn hearts.

Each year, the FBI fields reports of people being scammed by fraudsters trying to con lonely, vulnerable men and women through a variety of scams.

Mark Roberts, FBI special agent with the Cyber Task Force, said these criminals peruse social media sites and chat rooms in search of romantic victims — usually claiming to be Americans traveling or working abroad. In reality, they are often living in foreign countries. While their most common targets are women over 40 who are divorced, widowed and/or disabled, every age group and demographic is at risk, he said.

The scam usually begins after someone who appears interested in dating establishes contact online. Unbeknownst to the victim, the con artist may have created a bogus profile to read or may have sent a fake photo via e-mail. The ruse may go on for weeks or even months.

Communication may continue back and forth with one another for a while, but ultimately what is going to happen is the newfound “friend” is going to ask for money.

“They try to build an emotional connection to gain (the victim’s) trust, and over time eventually use them as the victim for one of their schemes,” Roberts said. “They’ll have them wire money or have other schemes that they will get them involved in.”

Other scams include the perpetrator claiming to be in a place where they need to be wired money or sent a check because they are unable to do it themselves.

Another common fraud, he said, is a “reshipping scam.”

“Often times, the (criminals) are overseas and have products ordered from U.S. websites with stolen credit cards,” Roberts explained. “They’ll ship the product to where the victim is (in the U.S.). Since the products can’t be shipped to the countries where the scammers live, they ask the person to receive the product at their house and then reship it to wherever they are.”

The victim then becomes an unwitting accomplice to criminal activity, he said.

In addition to losing money to someone who has no intention of ever meeting, the victims may also have taken part in a money laundering scheme by cashing fake checks and sending money abroad, along with shipping stolen merchandise such as forwarded packages, investigators warn.

“They are basically helping move stolen property to a foreign country,” Roberts said.

Victims are targeted by criminals, he said, likely based on personal information that is uploaded onto a dating or social media site. Any pictures are most likely phony, having been copied from other websites and the profiles are phony as well — carefully crafted to match the victims' interests.

Another recently reported dating scam involves extortion in which the criminal meets a victim on an online dating site and then asks to move the conversation to a particular social networking site, where the talk then turns intimate.

“They will try to get the (victim) to send compromising photographs of themselves or do video chat and the (scammer) will then record the (victim),” Roberts warned. “Then they will try to blackmail them and demand money, or (else) they’ll release the video or photos online or send them to the victim’s significant other.”

Roberts said there are several warning signs of these prevalent scams, including: suggestions to leave the dating website you met through and communicate using personal e-mail or instant messaging; professing instant feelings of love; sending a photograph that looks like something from a glamour magazine; claims that someone is from the U.S. but traveling or working overseas; making plans to visit, but then the person is unable to do so because of a tragic event; or asking for money for a variety of reasons, like travel, medical emergencies, hospitals bills for a child or other relative, among other things.

The FBI agent says one way to increase the likelihood of avoiding scammers is to stick with nationally known online dating sites.

“Usually if you’ve never met the (individual) in person — only online — and they ask for money, most likely it’s some type of scam,” Roberts said. Do not send money through any wire transfer service to someone you met online, he added, because the chances of recovering any money are slim.

He said people who think they’ve been victimized by a dating scam or other online scams can file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center.