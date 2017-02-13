OREM —When Candice Rieske heard someone at her door Saturday, she had no idea her Orem home would soon turn into a makeshift hospital.

Rieske teaches piano lessons. She was waiting for a student Saturday morning when she heard a knock.

“(It) was just a normal Saturday,” Rieske said. “We were eating breakfast and we heard a knock at the door.”

It wasn't the piano student.

"I opened the door and there's a lady standing there holding a baby that was newborn, covered in goop, had the placenta connected with the umbilical cord," she explained. "So I yelled back to my husband to call 911."

With no medical training, Rieske and her husband said they had no idea what to do, especially since the baby's umbilical cord was wrapped around its neck. Step by step, they followed the emergency dispatcher's instructions over the phone.

"I'm running to get towels and I'm running to get pillows and I'm running to help lay her down," Rieske recalled.

Finally, help arrived. That's when the Rieskes realized the woman had given birth just a few feet away from their front door.

"Right by the mailbox outside on the sidewalk," Rieske said.

She said the woman who gave birth actually lives next door on the busy street. A passerby noticed her and the baby at the mailbox and helped her to the Rieskes' front door for help.

The mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital and both are doing OK.