FARMINGTON — Two Layton men have been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old Ogden man who police say was shot in the head during a drug deal.

Bostin Crookston, 19, and Isaac Cain Lee Valdez, 18, appeared in court Monday facing charges of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Crookston is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Both men are being held without bail in the Davis County Jail.

Crookston and Valdez met Bryan Brooks in Layton on Jan. 19 to sell marijuana to Brooks and his girlfriend, according to police. The group met near Chapel Park, 152 E. 900 South, where the woman was in the driver's seat and Brooks was in the front passenger seat, while Crookston got briefly into the back seat.

After Crookston got out of the vehicle, charging documents say both Crookston and Valdez "waived handguns" and Crookston shot Brooks once. Police say Brooks was shot in the head.

The woman drove to Main Street to get away from the gunman and called 911, according to police. Brooks was taken to University Hospital in extremely critical condition and died the next day.

Crookston and Valdez split up after the shooting. Layton police searching the area found one at an apartment complex near the shooting. The other was arrested near Valley View Golf Course. Both were arrested without incident between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. the next morning.

Investigators believe the two men intended all along to rob Brooks.

Both Crookston and Valdez have lengthy juvenile records, according to Layton police.

In adult court, Valdez pleaded guilty to assault just five days before the shooting, according to court records. He was given a suspended six-month jail sentence and placed on probation.