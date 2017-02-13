RICHFIELD — Valentine's Day probably won’t be very romantic for the Bryce Valley girls basketball team.

Any of the traditional activities will have to wait as the top-ranked Mustangs prepare for the opening round of the 1A state tournament in Richfield.

Because of the way the tournament is designed, the Mustangs won’t know their opponent until Milford and Altamont meet in one of five play-in games Tuesday at Richfield High.

“We’ll plan for what we know, and I have game film on Milford, so that’s who we’ll plan for,” said Mustangs head coach Tyson Brinkerhoff. “We’ll practice again at 9 p.m. once we know who we’ll be playing.”

Preparing for a tournament in which half the spots won’t be filled until the night before the playoffs is tough but not impossible.

“We’re preparing our defense,” Brinkerhoff said of focusing on what his team does well, regardless of the opponent. “That’s what we can do. Offense is fickle in girls basketball, at least it is for my teams. But this year, the girls have really locked it down on defense. ...It’s been a fun year with a lot of growth. Hopefully we’re ready.”

Their defensive commitment was most clearly illustrated when they held second-ranked Wayne to 28 points in their latest win over the Badgers.

Not only did Bryce Valley beat a very offensively potent Wayne team, but they also earned that victory in the emotionally-charged environment of the Region 20 tournament.

Bryce Valley is led by a group of very experienced seniors hoping to improve on last year’s third-place finish. Danielle Brinkerhoff, Samantha Chynoweth, Emilee Courtright, and Tyerah Tebbs are all key contributors to the Mustangs’ success. Senior Ambree Leslie suffered an ACL tear and fractured femur a couple of weeks ago and will not be able to play.

In Region 17, Duchesne takes the top seed and will play the winner of one of the strangest play-in games — Parowan vs. Panguitch — both from Region 20. The Eagles finished second last year and earned the region title with a 7-1 record. They’re led by seniors Kaylie Grant, Tayler Richens and Emily Jessen, as well as sophomores Jayde Moon and Alyssa Grant.

Second-ranked Wayne will play the winner of the Dugway-Rich play-in game. Wayne beat Duchesne in the preseason and edged Bryce Valley in the second round of region play 48-40. They’re led by Courtney Jackson, who averages nearly 20 points per game, Kassidy Ellett and Brynnli Nelson.

Their offense averaged the most points scored in the classification this season.

Third-ranked Piute will take on Tabiona, a No. 2 seed from Region 17, in what should be a great first-round game. In fact, because of the way the brackets align, it could be one of the most exciting opening rounds of tournament action in recent memory.

“It’s tough the way they’ve done the brackets,” Brinkerhoff said. “Eight or nine of the best teams (will play) and knock each other out. It’s a poorly designed tournament.”

The T-birds are led by a talented group of juniors, including, Mickell Morgan, Mikaylee Morgan, Macey Dalton, Emily Morgan and Taelor Glass. Their scoring offense is second in 1A with an average of 53 points per game.

Tabiona is led by senior Gracie Rhoades, who averages 15.2 points per game, and senior Shaelee Nay, who averages 8.8 points per game.

Defending state champion Panguitch is ranked No. 4 and is seeded No. 4 from Region 20. The Bobcats beat Bryce Valley on Dec. 7, but they have to face region 20 foe, Parowan, just to get into that first round of play Wednesday.

The Bobcats are led by Brieann Birch, Brittney Henrie, Jordan Bennett, Shantae Miller and Kapri Orton.

Parowan is led by junior Autumn Rogerson, who averaged 11.4 points, and senior Taylor Robb, who averaged 11.1 points per game this season.

Fifth-ranked Monticello won the Region 19 title and will play the winner of the Intermountain Christian vs. Valley play-in game.

The Buckaroos had an impressive preseason win against Duchesne in December, and they return senior leadership. They are led by senior Atlanta Black, who averaged nearly 20 points per game, senior Allie Maughan, who averaged 8.2 points, and Izabel Slade, who averaged 6.8 points.

Region 18 champion St. Joseph will take on the winner of the Merit College Prep and a still unnamed team. The team is led by senior Kathleen Tomon, who averages 20 points and 13 rebounds per game, as well as senior Addy Okwale and sophomore Kathleen VonHoffman.

The Jayhawks own the top defense in the classification, holding opponents to just 29 points per game.

The play-in games begin at 1:30 p.m. at Richfield High School, with the first-round of tournament action starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Sevier Valley Center. The championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.