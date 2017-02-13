Boys Basketball

Logan Hokanson, Desert Hills (Sr.)

This senior guard was instrumental in leading Desert Hills to an eight-game winning streak to end the season, which helped the Thunder claim the outright Region 9 title.

“Our team is on an incredible run and Logan has been our catalyst. He's bringing much-needed leadership and toughness to each and every game. He loves to compete and helps bring out the best in all of his teammates,” said Desert Hills coach Wade Turley.

Last Wednesday Hokanson scored 17 points to lead the Thunder to a 67-50 win over Snow Canyon. Two nights later, he poured in 22 points as his team clinched the region title with a 74-54 victory over Pine View.

Hokanson is averaging 13.0 ppg to lead Desert Hills this season.

Girls Basketball

Kaylee Carlsen, Sky View (Sr.)

The Bobcats are a perfect 10-0 in region action this year, and Carlsen is a huge reason why.

Last week she scored 20 points in a 56-43 win over Clearfield, and then three nights later recorded 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a blowout win over Roy.

“Kaylee is a great all-around player. She is currently leading our team in points per game. Kaylee is not only able to score, but she passes the ball extremely well. Kaylee is a hard worker day in and day out. She is a tough defender and is second on our team in steals. It has been great being able to coach Kaylee and watch her improve each game,” said Sky View coach Vanessa Hall.

Carlsen ranks ninth in 5A this year averaging 15.3 ppg.

Wrestling

Ashton Seely, Juab (Sr.)

Capped his tremendous high school career by winning a fourth individual state championship at last week’s 3A state meet.

Just as satisfying was seeing his team win the state title as well.

“As a captain, I have seen my team bust their butts every day. I’m proud of them. I am proud of us as a team,” said Seely. “There is no way to explain it right now, but (winning the title) is the greatest feeling in the world.”

Seely earned a major decision victory over Cedar’s Quaid Murray to claim the coveted fourth title.

Boys Swimming

Blayze Kimble, Cottonwood (So.)

This sophomore was named the 5A swimmer of the year after an excellent showing at last week's state meet.

He won the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:55.48 — the best high school mark this season — and he finished second in the 100 breaststroke.

“Blayze is just beginning to discover how talented he is and will be an absolute star in our sport within the next couple years. Cottonwood High School is fortunate to have such a young competitive athlete,” said Cottonwood coach Ron Lockwood.

Kimble also swam a leg in Cottonwood’s third-place finish in the 200 free relay and the second-place finish in the 400 free relay. The Colts finished in fourth place as a team.

Girls Swimming

Rachel Oyler, Timpview (Fr.)

Had a banner showing at the 4A state swimming meet last week by winning both of her events (50 and 100 free) and also swimming a leg in two Timpview relay victories (200 and 400 free).

“Rachel has been on fire all season. She works incredibly hard and has an amazing drive to improve. She has amazing things up ahead for her,” said Timpview coach Amy Chapman.

Oyler won the 50 free at the 4A state meet with a time of 23.77, the fastest time in Utah during this high school season. Her 100 free time of 51.69 ended up being the second-best time in Utah.

Oyler was instrumental in leading Timpview to a second-place finish in 4A.