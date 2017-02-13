WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley woman died two weeks after police say her grandson shot her in the head, shot and killed her adult son and stabbed her husband.

Elaine Manning, 67, died Feb. 8, according to her obituary.

Manning was injured on Jan. 24 when her grandson, Michael Gregory VanDeMerwe allegedly shot both her and his father, Gregory VanDeMerwe, 46, in the head, according to charging documents. He is also accused of stabbing Paul Manning, Elaine Manning’s husband and Michael VanDeMerwe's grandfather, multiple times.

Michael VanDeMerwe, 23, was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office on Monday said once it receives official confirmation of Manning’s death and the cause of death from the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office, charges could be amended to reflect the circumstances.

On Jan. 24. Michael VanDeMerwe went into the room of Paul Manning, 68, and began stabbing him, according to the charges. Manning was able to get away after Gregory VanDeMerwe attempted to help. Manning locked himself in a bathroom. Michael VanDeMerwe allegedly attempted to enter by firing a shotgun at the door.

Elaine Manning called 911 to report that her grandson was trying to stab her husband. She was heard saying, “Michael, please don’t,” followed by a gunshot, according to the charges.

When charges were filed on Feb. 2, prosecutors noted that Elaine Manning had not regained consciousness. Paul Manning’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

“Elaine, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother was tragically taken from us. Elaine was the most beautiful and caring woman that ever lived. She loved everything and everyone she met. She had the most angelic voice ever heard. Elaine adored her husband Paul Manning. She was the glue that held our family together,” family members wrote in her obituary.

An obituary posted at the same time for Greg VanDeMerwe noted: “Greg mastered everything he did. His passion to learn new things was inspiring to all who he knew.”

The obituary did not mention Michael VanDeMerwe, who reportedly told police, “I’m not a suspect. I did it. There's no question about it," according to charging documents.

“Our family will never be the same,” the family wrote in the obituary.

A celebration of life for Manning and Greg VanDeMerwe is scheduled for Wednesday at the American Heritage Mobile Home Park Club House, 3040 S. Homecrest St.