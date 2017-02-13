Utah State senior golfer Eli Rogers shot an opening round 2-under-par 70 and Utah State is currently in fourth place with a 3-under 285 following the opening round of the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational held at the Sunbrook Golf Club on Monday.

Utah Valley leads the 12-team field at 10-under 278, and Long Beach State’s Kymer Li sits atop the leaderboard following his 6-under 66.

Rogers, who was 2-under on the par-5 holes and 1-under on the par-4 holes during the opening round, had 14 pars on the day for his 2-under 70.

Also competing for Utah State is freshman Chase Lansford, who is tied for 15th place following his opening round of 1-under 71. Senior Tanner Jenson and junior Braxton Miller are tied for 22nd place after firing even-par rounds of 72, and freshman Hayden Eckert is tied for 39th place after his opening round of 3-over 75. Sophomore Braydon Swapp is also competing for USU as an individual and is currently tied for 33rd place at 2-over 74.

Utah State concludes action in the Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational with 18 holes on Tuesday, playing alongside Long Beach State and Weber State.

Live scoring will be available on Golfstat, and final results will be available on Utah State's athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.