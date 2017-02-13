Reagan Florence, left, holds her daughter, Monroe, as she and her husband, Jon, drop off valentines and donated hygiene products for refugees at the International Rescue Committee in Salt Lake City on Monday, as intern Brittani Jay, back center, looks on. The donations were provided by Canyon View School in Ogden, Springville Junior High, the Utah Chapter of the U.S. National Committee for U.N. Women, and friends and family of the Florences from across Utah, Arizona and Minnesota. The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and gain control of their future. In 2016, more than 26 million people benefited from the group's programs and those of its partner organizations.