SALT LAKE CITY — Legislators are aiming to up per-pupil education spending by 3 percent and stop charging fees for teacher licenses.

Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, co-chairman of the Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee, announced those plans Monday shortly before the subcommittee was scheduled to finalize its budget recommendations.

"We recognize that this is not a major pay increase. It's not many things that our teachers are deserving of or in need of, but we wanted to send something small," McCay said.

School districts have asked for a minimum increase of 2.5 percent of per-pupil spending to keep up with inflation.

The 3 percent increase would amount to about $90 million, and the cost of funding teacher licenses would be roughly $2.6 million.

The appropriations subcommittee set a budget maximum of $175 million. McCay acknowledged that enrollment growth funding and a $90 million increase in per-pupil spending will be more than $150 million.

"That will come from sacrifice," he said, telling reporters they would be able to see the details of the budget when it's released later Monday.

The Utah State Board of Education has been considering raising the cost of teacher licenses, but McCay said the fee waiver is meant to show support for teachers who, "despite the pay, execute with excellence."

"As a former educator myself, I remember thinking how interesting it was that I was paying my employer so that I could continue working for my employer," he said.

The subcommittee's vice chairman, Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, said the budget recommendations "reflect a commitment to doing all we can to help teachers, give them the support they need and show how important they are."

When the subcommittee's recommendations are finalized, the budget will be referred to the Executive Appropriations Committee.

The committee's Senate chairman, Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, said the recommendations are not "unreasonable."

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said every year lawmakers focus on education, trying to increase the per-pupil spending "as much as possible as we balance all the other issues we're trying to fund."