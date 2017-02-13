SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized in serious condition Monday after suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation in a house fire.

The woman, in her 20s, was one of five people in the home at 1180 E. Warnock Ave. when the fire was reported just before 6:15 a.m., Salt Lake fire spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said. The woman's name was not released.

Firefighters responding to the home found the woman unconscious on the ground outside the east entrance to the house, Sorensen said. The woman sustained second-degree burns to her shoulders, chest and face, as well as severe smoke inhalation.

Rushed to the hospital with what Sorensen said were feared to be life-threatening injuries, the woman's condition has improved somewhat. She was listed in serious condition late Thursday afternoon, Sorensen said.

The woman was with the homeowner, a man in his 30s, when another person in the home saw the flames and had him call 911, Sorensen said. The man then exited through the home's front door, believing the woman was behind him, but turned around and found she hadn't followed him out.

"We don't know what happened, if she became disoriented," Sorensen said.

The woman apparently went back through the home, thick with smoke, and exited through the door where she was found.

The man was also transported to a hospital and was treated for smoke inhalation, but he was later released.

The other three occupants in the home, all roommates or guests of the homeowner, escaped the house uninjured.

About a dozen firefighters responded to the home in less than four minutes following the call, according to Sorensen, finding flames pouring out of the front door. Flames spread to the back of the home before the blaze was extinguished.

The fire is believed to have started in the front of the nearly 3,000-square-foot home, Sorensen said. Investigators believe the blaze was an accident.

Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.

Traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half on Highland Drive between 2200 South and 2500 South as crews responded.