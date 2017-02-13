Dixie State sophomore catcher Jessica Gonzalez has been named Pacific West Conference Softball Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Gonzalez led Dixie State to a 6-1 week, hitting .500 (8-16), with four home runs, six extra-base hits, 13 RBIs, 10 runs scored, eight walks and a 1.438 slugging percentage. She had a home run and three RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Montana State Billings on Monday. She was 4-for-7 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs in the Easton Classic. In Dixie State’s 12-4 win over No. 19 Colorado Mesa, Gonzalez was 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Gonzalez leads the PacWest in RBIs (15) and is second in runs (12) and third in hits (11).

Dixie State returns to action this weekend at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Arizona, with games against Lubbock Christian, Fort Lewis, University of Mary and No. 4 West Texas A&M.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.