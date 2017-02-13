Brittni Hawes earned Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Bars Specialist of the Week for the second time during the 2017 campaign.

Hawes, a junior from Idaho Falls, Idaho, scored a 9.950 on bars as BYU (195.450) finished second against Texas Woman’s University (195.625) and Centenary College (191.300). She finished first on the event and earned her second Bars Specialist of the Week award, having shared bars specialist honors with teammate Jessie Westergard the first week of the season.

The Cougars conclude the final of four-straight away meets with a stop in Cedar City to compete against Southern Utah on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. MST.