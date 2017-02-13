With wins over Nebraska and No. 13 Washington under her belt, McKenna Bull was named the first West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week of the season on Monday.

The two-time reigning WCC Pitcher of the Year tallied six WCC Pitcher of the Week nods in the 2016 season. She now has 12 in her career.

In the first game of the season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, Bull pitched all five innings of the 12-1 run-rule victory against Nebraska. She had seven strikeouts while allowing just one hit, run and walk in her first win of the year. Her second win was an upset of No. 13 Washington, pitching a complete game for the 4-2 win over the Huskies. In that game, she totaled three strikeouts.

After throwing two games, she has a 1.75 ERA and an opponent batting average of .186. She was named to the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge All-Tournament Team.

The WCC Player of the Week is San Diego freshman catcher Madison Casiano. The full release can be viewed on the WCC website.

BYU is back in action this weekend at the DeMarini Desert Classic, playing five games from Feb. 16-18.