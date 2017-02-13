Swim and dive teams of BYU travel to California to participate in the annual Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, from Wednesday to Saturday, Feb. 15-18.

“This meet is the climax of the season,” head BYU swim coach John Brooks said. “We expect great racing and fast times from our Cougars.”

The BYU men’s team has taken first place at the MPSF Championships for the last three years. This week an additional victory is the goal. After taking fourth place the last two years, the BYU women’s team anticipates this coming week and the opportunity to compete against challenging opponents.

Besides BYU, six schools will participate in the women’s portion of the meet, including last year’s MPSF Champions UC Davis, Hawai`i, UC Santa Barbara, Pacific, San Diego and Cal Poly. Because UC Davis and San Diego do not field a men’s swim and dive team, the BYU men’s team will compete against four opponents.

Swim and dive teams will compete in two different locations. The swimming portion will be located at the East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium in Monterey Park, California, and the diving will take place at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Pasadena, California.

All teams will warm up and practice throughout the day on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a series of swimming medley finals taking place later that day at 6 p.m. PT.

Thursday through Saturday, preliminary events will take place at 10 a.m., and final competition will begin at 6 p.m. The championship trophy will be presented on Saturday at 9:15 p.m.

Live results can be found on this link. A Meet Mobile Application can be downloaded for free, but there is a small fee to see results. Daily updates will be posted on the men's and women's schedule pages.

Courtney Lovelace is a current student at Brigham Young University who works in sports communications. She may be contacted by using her email at swimming_sid@byu.edu.