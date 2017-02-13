No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball returns home this week for matches against UC San Diego.

Last time out

The Cougars (10-2, 5-1 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) swept USC in their only match last week. Tim Dobbert led BYU with 11 kills on a .500 clip while adding six digs and four blocks.

UC San Diego

The Cougars face off against the Tritons (5-7, 2-6 MPSF) on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. MST and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. UC San Diego had a five-match win streak, including an upset win vs. No. 13 CSUN, before falling last week to No. 5 Hawai’i and No. 2 Long Beach State. The Tritons picked up their first conference wins since 2014 with wins against USC and CSUN. BYU leads the overall series history with a perfect 40-0 record and is 20-0 at home. The Cougars won both matches last year on the road with sweeps.

Additional match info

Friday’s match will count toward league play, while Saturday’s will be considered a non-conference match.

Fans will be able to get into Saturday’s match for free with a Pass of All Passes.

Both matches will be televised on BYUtv and simulcast on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143. Links to video/audio and live stats can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.