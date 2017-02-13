A capella producer Mike Tompkins recruited seniors from an assisted living community for a song about love, just in time for Valentine’s day.

The video stars Wayne and Nancy, a couple who have been married for 72 years. While the rest of the residents hum, sing, clap and dance in the background, Wayne and Nancy offer relationship advice.

“We each try to do too much for each other, I guess you’d say,” says Nancy. “He wants me to have the best piece of chicken, and I want him to have it.”

Another piece of advice Nancy gives echos the “Love is in the Air” accompanying chorus. “Love is something you can’t force. It just flows freely or it ain’t there.”

