Every Cirque du Soleil show has its own flavor and ambience and "Ovo" is no different, according to circus musician Nathan Lerohl.

"Ovo," which means “egg” in Portuguese, is an insect-themed show that will be at the Maverik Center Feb. 22-26.

“Ovo is unique because it is light-hearted, colorful, and is very acrobatic-focused," said Lerohl, who plays the electric double-bass in the show’s cockroach band. "It has lots of wow-factor.”

"Ovo" follows the cheery love story between a ladybug and a mysterious foreign insect, Lerohl said in a phone interview with the Deseret News. The show includes foot-juggling ants, a scarab beetle mayor, balancing dragonflies and a curious caterpillar creature.

He didn’t want to spoil the show’s surprises, but Lerohl did say that the fun story intertwined with classic Cirque du Soleil action.

Lerohl’s personal favorite is the slackwire spider.

At one point, the spider hangs over the ground and has an upside-down unicycle act on an almost constant up-and-down motion, according to the Cirque du Soleil preview at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

"Ovo" has traveled the U.S. once in 2009 under a tent, or in a “Big Top Tour,” Lerohl corrected in proper circus jargon, but this is the first stop in Salt Lake City. After a 2010 stint in Japan, they have decided to bring their talents to arenas to share with even more fans.

“We are all really proud of this show," said Lerohl of the troupe's stop in Utah. "We are just happy to be here, and hope everyone enjoys it!”

If you go ...

What: "Ovo" by Cirque du Soleil

When: Feb. 22-26, times vary

Where: Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City

How much: $29-$135

Web: cirquedusoleil.com, maverikcenter.com

Email: mhulse@deseretnews.com