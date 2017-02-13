LOGAN — Utah State University has appointed Michael J. Kuehn as executive director of public safety. He will replace Steve Mecham, who recently retired after 39 years on the university force.

Kuehn, who spent more than 25 years with the Utah Department of Public Safety, will assume his role as police chief on March 1.

Steve Milne, who is serving as interim chief, said Kuehn is well-qualified to lead and direct all functions of the university police departments on the Logan and USU Eastern campuses, including fire marshal services and emergency management.

Kuehn worked in several divisions and positions within the Utah Department of Public Safety, including deputy commissioner, and in nearly all levels with the Utah Highway Patrol, including trooper, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major.

He also served as deputy director over the state’s Emergency Management Division and as deputy commander over the Peace Officer Standards and Training division. He started his career in 1988 as a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Kuehn holds a master’s in public administration from BYU, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He also attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.