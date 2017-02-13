SALT LAKE CITY — The Raptor Inventory Nest Survey is looking for volunteers to become involved in a long-term nest-monitoring project.

The all-volunteer organization, which collects and manages data regarding the nesting ecology of eagles, falcons, hawks, osprey and owls, will hold training workshops on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, March 4, in Salt Lake City. A field training workshop with then be held on Saturday, March. 11.

Those interested in participating in the project do not need to know how to discover a nest or identify a raptor. The only requirement is that they enjoy Utah’s outdoors, particularly remote areas, and possess a desire to help the birds of prey.

To become a volunteer, interested parties can contact the survey and attend the training seminars. It is recommended they own a pair of binoculars, a GPS unit, a digital camera and have an email address. The time commitment involves visiting an assigned area to monitor from March through July.

For more information about the workshop location, times and training, call 801-554-0807 or email info@rins.org. For more information about the survey, visit rins.org.