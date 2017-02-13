Get ready to see a 5 for the Fight logo on the Utah Jazz jersey.

The Jazz announced Monday that the franchise has agreed to an official sponsorship with tech company Qualtrics to include the 5 for the Fight logo on the team's jersey. Qualtrics started the 5 for the Fight charity campaign last year, asking people to donate $5 in the fight against cancer. The Jazz said that the team's goal is to raise $50 million for cancer research.

The 5 for the Fight patch will appear on the Jazz jersey beginning next season.

Our jersey patch will be #FiveForTheFight!



We hope to raise awareness and help drive contributions for cancer research. pic.twitter.com/7zeOe6dxcV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2017

The Jazz promoted the move as an "innovative approach" to the first jersey patch partnership in Utah Jazz history, and the announcement delivers a unique way for a patch to be incorporated into a jersey.

"The Utah Jazz and Qualtrics are excited to form a partnership that will both transform the fan experience and make a tangible contribution to eradicating cancer by supporting some of the most important research being done today," Jazz President Steve Starks said in a news release. "In addition, our partnership with Qualtrics will help us leverage greater analytics and innovation to take our team performance, employee engagement and fan experience to a whole new level."

A video for the announcement showed several local sports celebrities campaigning for 5 for the Fight, including BYU men's basketball coach Dave Rose, himself a cancer survivor, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham.

"The generosity of Qualtrics in sponsoring the jersey patch on our uniforms is unprecedented. Cancer has impacted innumerable people in our community and we are pleased to partner with them to bring attention to this worthy cause, said Gail Miller, owner the Utah Jazz.

Utah joins several NBA teams who have agreed to include a corporate sponsor patch on the team's jerseys. Those teams include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as profiled here by SportsLogos.net.