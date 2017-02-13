Australian members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have embraced missionary opportunities as “The Book of Mormon” musical arrived in Melbourne earlier this month.

“The Book of Mormon” pokes fun at Mormon missionaries, but with the LDS Church's decision to launch media campaigns with phrases like, “You’ve seen the play, now read the book” in public areas, members are given opportunities to easily talk about the gospel.

ABC News posted an article about LDS Church members’ reactions, after finding that “‘The Book of Mormon’ mocks their faith. But rather than being offended, Mormons are viewing it as an invitation to set the record straight.”

The media outlet also featured Mormon missionaries serving in Katherine, an Australian town in the Northern Territory. Two elders, Connor Bennion from Utah and Matthew Nelson from Chicago, were followed throughout their routine of a normal day.

The missionaries discussed everything from working with Katherine's Indigenous people, which make up 50 percent of the town's population, to how they battle the area's heat.

"I think as missionaries, it's like ... I wouldn't say we're given extra power, but it's that we're on the Lord's errand, so if you go out and do all that you can — drink water, put on sunscreen — you'll be protected, you'll be fine," Elder Connor Bennion said when discussing the heat.

They also shared why they continue to study for themselves in addition to the people they teach.

"Personal study is personal for us because there are things we need to improve on as well because we're human ... we wish we were perfect, but none of us will be," Elder Nelson says.

Instagram posts reveal the church’s ads in Melbourne, prompting people to “Discover what’s inside.”

One young single adult posted her feelings to her ward’s Facebook page.

"These Elders are champions! I'm not sure how long they'll be there for but if you're in the CBD go say hi," she wrote. "They're at #FederationSquare right beside the Information Centre. Day made."

An Australian returned missionary shared that the pass-along cards, released by the church, remind her of her mission.

One member posed with the giant Book of Mormon display for the musical, and then shared her testimony on Instagram.

