SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have increased Utah's marriage license fee by $20 with the goal of promoting stronger, longer-lasting marriages died on the Senate floor Monday.

SB29, sponsored by Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden, called for the extra fee to be put in a restricted account to support marriage and relationship strengthening efforts. Couples who complete premarital education or counseling courses would have been eligible for a $20 rebate.

Churches and religious groups offering formal premarital education or counseling would be exempt from the course requirements.

The bill had received a favorable recommendation from the Senate Judiciary Committee, with a lone dissenting vote from Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, who took issue that the bill provided an exemption for churches and argued it would hurt engaged couples.

The bill was on track to pass on the Senate floor by one vote Monday, but failed when Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, changed his vote without explanation. It failed with a 14-14 vote, with one lawmaker absent. Votes were cast after little debate.

Utah's marriage license fees, varying from county to county, currently range from $25 to $50.