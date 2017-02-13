Senior Cole Eisenhour, junior Tyson Lambert and freshman Jordan Carder each won an event this weekend to headline performances by Utah Valley men's and women's track and field this weekend at the Mountain State Games inside Holt Arena.

Carder posted a new personal best of 21.87 seconds in the 200-meter dash before placing first in the finals (21.90 seconds), while Eisenhour finished first in the 60-meter hurdles (8.06 seconds) and Lambert picked up a victory in the 3000-meter in the second-consecutive meet (8:33.58) for the Wolverines. Carder also finished with a new personal record in the 400 meter (49.25 seconds).

"These Mountain State Games at Idaho State went really well for us," said Utah Valley head coach Scott Houle. "We had a lot of good performances starting with the distance, jumps and throws, and our sprinters looked really good as well. We had pretty good individual results and we're excited with where the team's at heading into the WAC Championships in a week and a half."

In the women's 3000-meter race, senior McKenzie Preece took second place after running a 10:16.76 to notch the highest finish among all UVU women runners at the two-day meet. The Wolverines also saw Savannah Berry place inside the top 10 in the 3000m, as she finished ninth overall (10:30.06).

Sophomore sprinter Ashley Snyder clocked a time of 25.18 seconds in the 200-meter finals to finish in third and give UVU its second top-five finisher in the running events for the meet. Snyder's time was .03 seconds short of her personal record as a Wolverine for that event.

In addition, the Wolverine women received a pair of top-five finishes from Chelsey Stegelmeier in the shot put (third) and weight throw (fifth). Stegelmeier recorded the farthest throws of her career in the shot put (13.02m) and weight throw (16.53m), both among the top five all-time in indoor program history. Chania Nagel followed behind her Utah Valley throwing teammate in the shot put in sixth, posting the ninth-farthest throw in school history (12m).

Utah Valley's men had two top-three finishers in the shot put and the weight throw. Daven Russell was third in the shot put (16.56m) a week after setting the school record in that event, while McKay Burnett placed third in the weight throw (17.46m)

Along with his men's 3000m victory, Lambert ran a personal best 14:54.42 in the 5000-meter race to cap off his meet with a third-place finish. His time gave him the sixth-fastest indoor time in the 5K in UVU program history.

Freshman Sutton Chance rounded out the strong performances for the UVU women with the second-highest jump (3.35m) ever posted by a Wolverine in the pole vault at an indoor venue.

In the men's jumping events, Utah Valley was led by Albert MacArthur's second-place finish with his 6.80-meter leap in the long jump. The distance was .12 meters shy of the freshman jumper's personal best set last week at Boise State's Jackson Invitational.

The meet marked the final competition of the indoor season for UVU. Overall, 19 Wolverines set personal records in their respective events to close the indoor season.

Utah Valley has a week and a half to rest before heading to Nampa, Idaho, for the 2017 WAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Ford Idaho Center on Feb. 23-25.