Utah Symphony announced today the schedule for the 14th annual Deer Valley Music Festival, a lineup that includes a member of the original “Hamilton” cast, singer-songwriter Ben Folds, two outdoor movie screenings, a tribute to Prince and more.

“I think the idea of the Deer Valley Music Festival is you’ve got a variety of Broadway, you’ve got the movies, you’ve got some contemporary,” Paul Meecham, president and CEO of Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, said in an interview with the Deseret News. “It’s all across the map.”

According to information from Utah Symphony, the festival includes 16 concerts over a five-week period, including 12 “main stage” concerts at Park City’s Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater and four chamber concerts at St. Mary’s Church.

“We’re excited about the growth of the Deer Valley Music Festival,” Meecham said.

Keeping with what Meecham said has become a festival tradition, the festival will open at the beginning of July with a patriotic concert, this time featuring Broadway and opera singer Lisa Vroman with the Utah Symphony.

Other highlights scheduled to perform with the symphony throughout the summer include Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton,” the Beach Boys and Folds, who previously performed with the symphony at the festival in 2014.

Classical Mystery Tour, a Beatles tribute band, will also join the Utah Symphony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the release of the album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," Meecham said.

Utah Symphony announced in September two “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” concerts in December as part of its Harry Potter Film Concert Series and ended up adding a third concert in January “due to phenomenal demand,” according to a previous Deseret News article.

Harry Potter fans who missed the first three concerts will have another chance to hear Utah Symphony perform the entire soundtrack as the film plays in the background. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert with the Utah Symphony will be shown outdoors at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

The concert will be one of two film screenings that were announced as part of the festival, joining “A Dream is a Wish” with the Utah Symphony, where the symphony will perform the music of several Disney films while clips play in the background. According to Meecham, Utah Symphony has purchased laser projectors that will allow the films to be shown outside before it is completely dark.

The complete schedule for this year’s festival is:

• Patriotic Celebration featuring Lisa Vroman and the Utah Symphony, July 1, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Utah Symphony Chamber Orchestra series: Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” July 5, 2017, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church

• “Ella at 100” Patti Austin sings Ella Fitzgerald with the Utah Symphony, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• The Beach Boys live with the Utah Symphony, July 8, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Utah Symphony Chamber Orchestra series: “A Night at Bach’s Coffeehouse,” July 12, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church

• “Gershwin’s Greatest Hits” featuring “Rhapsody in Blue” with the Utah Symphony, July 14, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Leslie Odom Jr. with the Utah Symphony, July 15, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Utah Symphony Chamber Orchestra series: Rei Hotoda conducts Beethoven, Haydn and more, July 19, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church

• “The Music of Prince with the Utah Symphony,” July 20, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Diana Krall in concert, July 21, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert with the Utah Symphony, July 22, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Utah Symphony Chamber Orchestra series: "Calcara Plays Copland," July 26, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church

• Disney in Concert: “A Dream is a Wish” with the Utah Symphony, July 28, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Ben Folds with the Utah Symphony, July 29, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• “1812 Overture!” Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

• Classical Mystery Tour with the Utah Symphony, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

For additional information about the Deer Valley Music Festival and for tickets, visit deervalleymusicfestival.org.

