Vivint Smart Home earned a new accolade to celebrate this week, as the Utah-based technology company landed at the No. 22 spot on Fast Company’s list of the world’s most innovative companies for 2017.

Amazon topped the list, followed by other strong tech companies like Airbnb, Apple, Google, Facebook and Uber.

Vivint, which placed right below IBM, landed ahead of the in-office chat service Slack, Glossier and Kenzo to round out the top 25.

Adobe, which also has an office in Utah, placed 35th on the rankings.

Vivint landed on the list “for opening the door to the connected home of the future," according to Fast Company.

On Fast Company’s profile page for Vivint, it lists the company’s ability to always be in touch with customers as a reason for its success. Its flex-pay feature, which allows people to pay for monthly installments for the solar and smart home technology, has also helped it grow, according to the profile page.

Matt Eyring, chief strategy and innovation officer at Vivint Smart Home, said in a statement that he hopes that smart home technology will become more mainstream in the coming years.

“Innovation is a core value woven into the fabric of everything we do at Vivint Smart Home,” he said in a statement. “Each function within our company consistently looks for ways to dramatically improve our ability to lead the smart home revolution. This recognition is a strong validation of our mission to move smart home from an inaccessible ideal to a mainstream reality for every home.”

You can see more of Fast Company’s list of innovative companies here.