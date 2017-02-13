Here’s the look at the news for Feb. 13.

Yellowstone national park becomes 'a different planet' in winter

Those looking for an escape may want to visit Yellowstone National Park, as the wintry weather has turned the park into something otherworldly.

"Yeah, Yellowstone in winter is just a totally different place — like a different planet," Steve Fuller, who worked at the park for almost 40 years, told the Deseret News.

Fuller said this year is “an old-fashioned winter.” Most winters include long moments of solitude and quiet that you don’t get elsewhere in the country.

"Winter (in Yellowstone) is what offers one those rarest things in the modern world," Fuller said, "some peace and quiet and solitary-ness."

See photos of Yellowstone’s winter world at the Deseret News.

New bill looks to curb domestic violence issues

The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill that would help limit domestic violence perpetrators from buying guns.

The bill will now head to the House floor, the Deseret News reported.

As the bill’s summary reads, HB206 will expand the list of restrictions against buying guns to include people who are “subject to a protective order or child protective order” and those who have “been convicted of assault or aggravated assault against a cohabitant.”

If the bill passes, Utah’s law will align with federal law, providing extra resources to law enforcement officials.

"Replicating in state law what is already prohibited on a federal law level just brings more resources to the table," bill sponsor Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake, told the Deseret News.

"It makes it much more likely that, for individuals who already shouldn't have a gun because they have been convicted of domestic violence or have a protective order entered against them … that we have the resources to go after those individuals, identify them, and get the guns out of those individuals' hands," King added.

Read more about the bill’s impact at the Deseret News.

Thousands evacuate California homes due to Oroville Dam

More than 100,000 people who live below the Oroville Dam in California have been asked to evacuate after the National Weather Service issued a “hazardous situation” alert to residents in the area, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The NWS said that the auxiliary spillway will likely fail and send “uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville."

Though the immediate threat is over, officials still worry about potential dangers. They're encouraging people to evacuate if they haven’t already.

California Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency warning for the state.

According to the BBC, this is the first time the dam experienced this type of emergency.

Trump to meet with Canadian prime minister

As Time reported, President Donald Trump will first meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace. The two will also talk about trade over lunch, Time reported.

Canada and the U.S. also hope to work together on a task force that will help women find more leadership roles and jobs.

"It's a smart thing if Canada proposed this," Nelson Wiseman, a professor at the University of Toronto, told Time. "It takes attention off of NAFTA. And from Trump's point of view, it contributes to softening Trump's image, and he's got a problem with women."

Of course, some wonder if Trump and Trudeau will get along, given their political differences, according to Time.

The two disagree on refugees and immigration, too, with Canada welcoming in close to 40,000 Syrian refugees.

Still, Roland Paris, one of Trudeau's former senior foreign policy advisers, told Time that Canada hopes to keep its trade alliance alive following the upcoming meeting with Trump.

"The overriding priority will be for Canada to maintain secure and reliable access to the U.S. market and the supply chains that crisscross the border," he said.

Pentatonix perform classic at Grammy awards

Pentatonix made its mark on the 59th Grammy Awards with a performance of the Jackson 5's “ABC.”

The band sang the song after praising jazz legend Al Jarreau, who died on Sunday morning, The New York Times reported.

Watch the quick performance below.

The group also captured the internet’s attention from the red carpet.

Pentatonix won a Grammy award on Sunday, too, claiming the Best Country Duo/Group performance award for its duet with Dolly Parton on the song “Jolene.

You can read a full list of Grammy winners at CNN.