PROVO — Police have identified the remains of a woman found along a set of railroad tracks near 1600 S. State last week.

Provo police said Monday that the woman has been identified as Elisabeth Blanco, 38. Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

A passerby who was observing wildlife came across the body on Feb. 7. Provo police said at the time it appeared the body had been there for some time and there was no obvious sign of what caused the death.

Police say the area is not heavily traveled, and the railroad tracks are not used by the Utah Transit Authority.