The Utah Jazz will announce an official sponsorship agreement on Monday at 1:30 p.m., including the franchise's first jersey patch partnership.

The Jazz, in a press release, said the jersey patch comes with an 'innovative approach.' The team will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to announce the news. It will be streamed live at utahjazz.com.

Several NBA teams already have sponsorship jersey patches, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as profiled here by SportsLogos.net.