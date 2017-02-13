I don’t know any of the current media relations people for the New York Knicks, but I feel sorry for them.

In the wake of the Charles Oakley fiasco at Madison Square Garden last week, there were highly publicized accounts of what happened. The former Knicks great said he was needlessly confronted by security when he arrived at a game. Knicks owner James Dolan said Oakley was abusive and unruly. Oakley was arrested and banned from attending future Knicks games.

Regardless, the most intriguing part of the story was the Knicks’ initial response. Apparently the p.r. staff, using the handle @NY_knicksPR , sent out these two tweets.

Later Dolan went on the radio to blast Oakley again.

Everyone has a boss, but it's unlikely someone in the publicity department thought it would be good public relations to throw shade on Oakley via Twitter. The tweets were personal and unprofessional.

And they almost surely were approved from the top.

So are Donald Trump’s tweets, so there you go.

We’re in a place where presidents and other politicians tweet random inflammatory things, without much attempt at looking reasonable. A straight news release isn’t enough. It has to be fire, straight from the source.

No wonder the Knicks felt it was fine to go after a highly popular Oakley. (Sigh.)