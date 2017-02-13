Along with making the list at No. 10, Gordon Hayward was featured in Sekou Smith's latest MVP rankings for NBA.com.

After talking about Hayward's goals and Utah's team success so far this season, Smith wrote, "The Utah Jazz swingman will get a chance to enjoy both this season, with his team on course for potentially a top-four spot in the Western Conference playoff chase and the invitation to New Orleans for next week’s All-Star festivities already in hand."

Smith then talks about Hayward's play on both ends of the floor, including quoting Jazz coach Quin Snyder, before turning his attention to how Hayward got to this point in his career.

"What works for Hayward might not work for everyone else," wrote Smith. "After all, he didn’t necessarily follow the same All-Star path as many of his colleagues. He wasn’t an elite scorer or McDonald’s All-American in high school and he only dabbled with stardom at Butler, guiding the Bulldogs to the NCAA title game against Duke in his final campaign, before taking the leap to the NBA Draft in 2010."

RSL assistant inspired Mets ace

While chronicling the path of New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Sports Illustrated's Ben Reiter mentioned how current RSL assistant Ted Eck made a big impression.

Reiter wrote, "For one of his boyhood birthdays, Syndergaard’s parents took him and some friends to an MLS game at the Cotton Bowl. Afterward, he went down to meet some of the Dallas Burn players. All of them were nice to him, but one stood out: Ted Eck, who was nearing the end of a long and winding career. Eck spent 10 minutes with him, just talking."

Reiter then quoted Syndergaard: "I can remember every minute of it. How I was sitting, what he looked like — a little bit like Richard Branson. You just never know if you’re going to create some kind of impact with any little youngster."

Hayward, Gobert ranked in NBA player Power rankings

Hayward and Rudy Gobert have made a big impression with their play of late and both players landed in the top 20 of Hoops Habit's NBA player Power Rankings.

Maxwell Ogden had Hayward ranked at No. 20, saying, "The competition was stiff for the No. 20 spot in the NBA Player Power Rankings. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Klay Thompson were all in the running, but the resounding success of the Utah Jazz earned Gordon Hayward his first appearance of 2016-17."

After breaking down some of Hayward's recent performances, Ogden continued, "Beyond the numbers, Hayward is one of the most well-rounded and methodical players in the NBA. He sees the game at a different speed as most other players and approaches playmaking with a rare fundamental creativity."

Ogden had Gobert at No. 15, saying, "Though Gordon Hayward is deserving of consideration for the Top 20, it’s Rudy Gobert who continues to anchor the Jazz’s elite defense."

Ogden continued, "Utah ranks No. 3 in the NBA in points allowed per 100 possessions and No. 5 in the NBA in win percentage. The Jazz allow a team-worst 105.6 points per 100 possessions without Gobert on the court, however, which is a telling sign of just how valuable he is to team success."