The Dixie State softball team played to a doubleheader split with No. 19 Colorado Mesa on Sunday at Karl Brooks Field, earning a 12-4 win in game one before falling 6-5 in game two.

The Trailblazers (8-1) outhit the Mavericks by a 15-10 count, including four home runs, but left 12 runners on base for the day.

Game one

Jesssica Gonzalez drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first in game one, setting up an RBI double for Mallory Paulson on the ensuing at-bat to give the Trailblazers an early 1-0 lead.

Colorado Mesa tied the game in the top of the second with a leadoff home run over the wall in right field. But, the tie was short-lived.

Dixie State blew the game open in the bottom half of the second, scoring six runs on three hits, including back-to-back home runs by Gonzalez and Paulson. Riley Tyteca scored the first run of the inning after Shelby Yung drew a bases-loaded walk. Kenzie Sawyer later scored when Josey Hartman put the ball in play and reached on a fielder’s choice. Four pitches later, Gonzalez blasted a three-run home run to left field for her fifth home run of the year. Not to be outdone, Paulson stepped to the plate and sent the 1-0 pitch out of the park for her first home run of the season to extend the DSU lead to 7-1.

Colorado Mesa answered in the top of third, turning four hits into three runs, including a three-run home run, to cut the DSU lead to 7-4.

The Trailblazers countered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth, as Gonzalez scored Hartman from first with a double down the left field line. Paulson then stepped to the plate, worked her way to a full count and crushed the payoff pitch over the fence in left-center field for a two-run home run, her second home run of the game, to give DSU a 10-4 lead.

Dixie State wrapped up the game in the bottom of the sixth when Paulson bounced a triple off the top of the fence in right-center field, scoring Kaitlyn Delange from first. Paulson finished the game just a single short of hitting for the cycle. Bailey Gaffin then drove a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Paulson to score from third to clinch a 12-4 win for DSU. With the win, the Trailblazers matched (2009) the best start in the program’s Division II era.

Paulson finished the game 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, a double and two RBIs to pace DSU at the plate, while Gonzalez added a 2-for-2 performance with a home run, two walks and four RBIs. Brooklyn Beardshear earned the win to improve to 4-0, striking out four en route to her third complete-game win of the season.

Game two

Colorado Mesa jumped to an early lead in game two, turning three hits and a DSU error into a 6-0 lead.

Unfazed, the Trailblazers began to chip away at the lead, scoring two runs in the third inning when Sawyer belted a two-run home run, her first in a DSU uniform, to left field to cut the lead to 6-2.

In the fourth inning, it was DSU’s turn to cash in on an error, turning a CMU miscue and three hits into three runs to close the gap to 6-5. But, the Trailblazers couldn’t get any closer, stranding runners on second and third in the fourth inning.

Dixie State did have another golden opportunity to tie or take the lead in the sixth inning but left the bases loaded, and the Mavericks retired the DSU side in order in the seventh to clinch the 6-5 victory and hand the Trailblazers their first loss of the season.

Sawyer led the way at the plate in game two, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Madi Dove tossed a one-hit gem after taking over in the pitcher’s circle in the first inning, striking out three and giving up one run in 6.1 innings of work.

Dixie State now heads to the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Arizona, for five games in three days. The Trailblazers will battle Lubbock Christian and Fort Lewis on Friday before playing games vs. the University of Mary and No. 4 West Texas A&M on Saturday. DSU will close the week with a second game vs. WTAMU on Sunday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.