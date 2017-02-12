PORTLAND — A goal by Jordan Allen in the 83rd minute for Real Salt Lake erased a 1-0 deficit versus the Vancouver Whitecaps and kept RSL undefeated in preseason play.

After a scoreless first half in which RSL outshot the Whitecaps 10-4, Vancouver reached the scoreboard in the 70th minute on a bendy right-footed shot by Yordy Reyna.

Allen’s goal came off a feed from Joao Plata as Plata crossed midfield. Allen received the ball on his chest, got into position and beat Vancouver goaltender Paolo Tornaghi for the equalizer.

RSL will continue play in the Portland Timbers’ preseason tournament by playing expansion Minnesota United FC Wednesday at 6 p.m.