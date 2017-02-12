SALT LAKE CITY — Two teen boys were shot Saturday in what police suspect may be a gang-related incident.

Salt Lake City police were called to Primary Children's Hospital about 9 p.m. for two boys, ages 16 and 15, who had been shot, said police Lt. Scott Smalley. Smalley did not know Sunday how the boys got to the hospital.

One boy was shot in the leg and the other suffered a gunshot wound to his side, he said. Neither injury was life threatening, according to police.

The boys claimed they were at the Ballpark TRAX platform at 1300 South when three men approached them and started shooting, Smalley said. The teens were evasive with their answers to detectives, he said.

Investigators have requested surveillance video from the Utah Transit Authority in an effort to corroborate the boys' story, he said. There were no reported witnesses to the shooting.