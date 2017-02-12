Chance the Rapper claimed the first award of the night at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, capturing the Best New Artist accolade, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He thanked God for helping him win the award.

“I claim the victory in the name of the Lord. Let’s go!” he said.

Chance the Rapper also acknowledged that his independent music career doesn’t mean he works alone. He thanked God for introducing him to his fellow producers and collaborators, who helped him develop his 2016 album “Coloring Book.”

Watch his speech below.

According to Christianity Today, Chance the Rapper spent much of his latest album singing and rapping about the power of God and faith. He acknowledged God’s love for him on the album, and delved into how God influenced his life.

“One repeated theme: being a Christian has made Chance far more aware of his own flaws, even as he recognizes God’s love for him and his desire for redemption in the midst of the complexities of his own life,” wrote Watson Jones III in Christianity Today.