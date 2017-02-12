Utah State’s men’s golf team began its 2017 spring season with a convincing 5.5-0.5 match play win against Southern Utah on Sunday at the Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George, Utah.

Utah State won five of the six matches played as Southern Utah’s only points in the competition came in the first match as USU senior Tanner Jenson halved his match with SUU’s Fidel Concepcion.

Utah State won the other five matches as junior Braxton Miller defeated Jake Vincent, 2&1, freshman Chase Lansford defeated Brodey Payzant, 5&4, senior Eli Rogers posted a 3&2 win against Ali Hameed, freshman Hayden Eckert notched a 1 up win against Bradley Collet and sophomore Braydon Swapp defeated Humza Hameed, 4&3.

Utah State returns to action on Monday, Feb. 13, when it competes in the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational at the Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George, Utah. The two-day, 36-hole tournament will play at par-72 over the 6,781-yard layout.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.