GARLAND — Garland police made a large meth bust over the weekend.

More than 36 pounds of meth were discovered after police received a call from a person claiming "he is being followed by multiple suspicious vehicles," according to a post on the Garland Police Department Facebook page.

The drugs were sealed in food jars, according to police. One person was arrested.

Officers from Tremonton police and the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

Limited information was available Sunday afternoon about the bust. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.