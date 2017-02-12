FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR — The body of a Plain City woman who fell through the ice at Flaming Gorge Reservoir was recovered by a dive team on Sunday.

Rebecca Weston, 59, was ice fishing with three family members on Saturday. They were in a tracked all-terrain vehicle when the ATV went through the ice, according to the Sweetwater County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Department. The other three family members were able to escape.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, members of the Sweetwater Dive Team and the Green River Fire Department Ice Rescue Team located and recovered Weston's body in about 100 feet of water, approximately 500 yards from the Anvil Draw boat dock, according to the sheriff's office.

Friends and family members mourned and posted tributes on social media Sunday.

"My sister has been found and the long process of grieving and closure is only beginning. I am grateful to those who have reached out to offer love and support, and for those who haven't but pray for us. I remind myself that tragedies like this happen every day and people grieve every day. Let's all show Becky that her love and kindness will live on by being just a little nicer, withholding judgment just a little longer and giving those around us a shoulder to lean on," Melia Peters Campbell Frank posted on Facebook. "I will miss her so much — she was one of my best friends."

"Life can change so quickly and we never know what life will bring next. Until we meet again Becky, you are going to be so very missed!" wrote another relative.