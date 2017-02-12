• A bill that bars doctors from using telemedicine to remotely prescribe abortion-inducing medication will be heard by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. HB154 already has passed in the House, despite warnings from Democrats that it will likely be challenged in court.

• Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, will try to revive her so-called "death with dignity" legislation that was held last week by the House Heath and Human Services Committee. Chavez-Houck called the committee's action to table HB76 a "death sentence." It would require a two-thirds vote to bring the bill back before the committee for consideration.