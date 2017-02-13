A lighthearted look at news of the day

Donald Trump would have an easier time running the free world if he didn't have to put up with criticism from enemies, such as his nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

---

Gorsuch said Trump's criticisms of the judiciary were "demoralizing and disheartening." Atlanta Falcons fans are considering suing Gorsuch for stealing their slogan for Super Bowl LI.

---

New England shocked a lot of people by coming from behind to win the Super Bowl. Let's just say, given recent history, fans had deflated expectations of Tom Brady.

---

Lady Gaga seemed to enjoy her Super Bowl performance, even if she was miffed at the football guys who insisted on playing before and after her concert.

---

The Washington Post said the Trump administration misspelled the words "attacker" and "attackers" 27 times in a recently released list of terrorism incidents the president feels the media underreported. An administration spokesman reportedly observed, "Gee, it would great if some computer whiz would invent a thingy that could automatically check spelling."

---

I think people should lighten up on the criticism. Have you seen how many rules there are in the English language? It's laffable.

---

This follows the president's tweets after his inauguration that he was "honered" to serve Americans. C'mon, Mr. President, do we really need an "h" in that word? Isn't it time to finally admit that English is rigged against people who can't spell? If we can have alternate facts, can't we have alternate spelling, too? Is it too late for my high school English teacher to change my grade?

---

The nomination of Betsy DeVos was approved by the Senate last week, 51-50. We're still waiting for the Electoral College results.

---

Meanwhile, the president is beginning to beat the war drums. Rumor has it he might use the military soon against Nordstrom.

---

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, meanwhile, unveiled his new workout program last week at a town hall meeting at Brighton High School. Call it "Sweatin' with the First Amendment." By the time everyone but the congressman had exercised free speech, heart rates had surpassed target zones and calories were flying out the door.

Jay Evensen is the senior editorial columnist at the Deseret News. Email him at even@desnews.com. For more content, visit his website, jayevensen.com.